By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker has missed two out of the last four games due to injury. With this in mind, when the Suns take the court to host the Lakers in Phoenix Monday night, Suns fans surely will want to know: Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Is Suns’ Devin Booker playing vs. Lakers

The answer to this question is the exact opposite of what Phoenix fans want to hear.

Devin Booker has been ruled out of Monday’s game with groin soreness, per PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet. Cameron Payne, Duane Washington, and Jock Landale will also sit out for the Suns, while big man DeAndre Ayton is questionable to play.

Booker, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all with the Suns. He’s averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 28 appearances this season. In his most recent game against the Pelicans on Saturday, Booker went off for 58 points, the third-most points he’s scored in a single game in his NBA career. Booker’s career-high for points came back in 2017 against the Celtics when he scored 70 points. He became the youngest player ever to reach the 70-point mark at 20 years old.

Phoenix’s chances of picking up a win against the Lakers on Monday depend on whether Ayton is feeling up to playing. If Ayton plays, a Suns win is very possible, considering how well the Suns perform at home (13-3). But if Phoenix is down not only Booker but Ayton also, it could be a long night for Suns fans.