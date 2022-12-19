By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ injury could be worse than what fans initially feared.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst hinted as much in his recent talk in The Hoop Collective podcast, emphasizing that Davis’ injury is more than just a simple sprain that needs time to heal.

“It’s not good. It’s not a sprained ankle. It’s not a sprained foot from what I understand. It’s something a little more concerning than that,” Windhorst shared.

Anthony Davis suffered the injury during Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. He was forced to exit early in the first half due to a right foot injury and wasn’t able to return.

The Lakers have yet to fully reveal the injury he sustained, but it has been revealed that AD is expected to miss at least one month because of the issue. Considering what Windhorst just said, there’s a chance it could be more.

Despite the setback, though, LeBron James is keeping an optimistic attitude for his teammate. He promised Davis that they are going to do their best to compete and stay in the playoff hunt while waiting for his return–whenever it may be.

“It’s definitely disappointing to see him have to go through it. Especially the work that he’s put into it. Doesn’t cheat the game. Shows up, prepares himself, goes out and, obviously, he’s been dominant this year. To have this setback right now — I know it can be tough on him, for sure. Just trying whatever I can to keep his mind fresh,” James shared recently.

“A minor setback before a major comeback. We’re going to try and hold down the fort for as long as we can until we get our number one guy back. I hope he just has a clear mind and takes his time and understands that it’s just temporary.”

The Lakers are 13-16 on the season, having overcome their horrendous 0-5 start to be able to compete for the postseason or play-in spots. However, Davis was a huge reason for their recent surge, and without him, winning is expected to be more difficult for the Purple and Gold.