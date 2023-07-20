The Phoenix Suns need quality depth behind Deandre Ayton to rebound and defend against the NBA's lengthiest teams. This offseason, they added center Drew Eubanks, a known shot-blocker and pick-and-roll finisher.

Eubanks, who is listed at 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, is just 26 years old. He played the last 1 1/2 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers after he spent the first 3 1/2 years of his career with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

Eubanks went undrafted in 2018. He played three seasons of college basketball at Oregon State, where he finished third in school history in blocked shots (163).

Here is how ClutchPoints evaluates the Suns' signing of Eubanks.

Strengths

The Suns' backup centers in 2022 lacked offensive potential and overall skill. Phoenix had Bismack Biyombo, who is a known shot-blocker, but he struggled as a finisher off rolls. Jock Landale added some shooting and physical play but is not a very athletic player.

Eubanks will aid some of those issues. He has athleticism at his height. He was a great cutter in college — he finished 72 percent of his field-goals around the basket that didn't come off post-ups in the half court, according to Draft Express — and has improved that skill in the NBA.

Suns fans should expect Eubanks to finish well as a pick-and-roller. He has good hands and is intentional in his cuts to the rim. Eubanks does not get caught in traffic and often frees himself around big men in the paint.

Eubanks is very good at finishing around the basket. Unlike Ayton, he is very forceful in the paint and looks to dunk the ball with one or two hands. He can also finish with either hand. Eubanks shot 64 percent from the field in his time with the Trail Blazers.

As noted, Eubanks is a very good shot blocker and averaged a career-best 1.3 blocks per game in 2022-23.

Eubanks has shown he can finish around the basket and contest shots well.

If durability is a concern for Ayton, Eubanks proved he can stay healthy. He played 78 of 82 games this past season, though it is difficult to project if that will carry forward in his career.

Eubanks seems to understand his role. He is often put in pick-and-roll situations and seems comfortable in that spot. He projects to be a player who can fit in with the Suns' stars by creating separation for them on screens and becoming a threat if they pass it to him inside.

Development

Like Landale, Eubanks is not a viable replacement as a starter in case Ayton struggles. He fills a role and Suns fans should not expect more than that.

Eubanks thrived with the Trail Blazers when he had a bigger role. However, he tended to do the same thing — roll to the basket, cut and finish around the rim.

Eubanks shot 38 percent from three this past season, but it is hard to project if he has an outside shot since he only took 17 attempts. He will need to grow into a short-roller who can finish with floaters to pick apart teams who try and block the paint against the Suns.

Eubanks may have to adjust a bit with the Suns' second unit. Phoenix does not have a true point guard, so he may have to add a short corner shot in order to play off of Jordan Goodwin and Eric Gordon.

Drew Eubanks will be a solid addition for the Suns if he stays healthy and does what he did in Portland. Phoenix got a good player on a minimum deal who has tendencies that fit well with what Frank Vogel is looking to build.