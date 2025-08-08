The Atlanta Braves stood pat at this year's Major League Baseball trade deadline. Braves manager Brian Snitker and the front office did not want to move on from their core despite their struggles this season. However, that doesn't mean that Atlanta is not going to make moves. To help fill the hole left by Austin Riley's injury, the Braves added former Baltimore Oriole Vidal Brujan.

The Orioles added Brujan from waivers after the Chicago Cubs let him go earlier this season. The infielder gives Snitker depth on defense, as well as a versatile skillset. However, Brujan could be sent right back to the waiver wire after Riley returns. If he makes it to the end of the season, Atlanta is at the front of the line to retain him after claiming him off of waivers.

Brujan has had a quiet season in 2025. After playing in 102 games for the Miami Marlins last season, teams around the league had interest in the infielder. However, Brujan struggled to find a spot in the Cubs' infield and couldn't stay on the team. The Orioles picked the veteran up, but he only played one game for Baltimore before they moved on.

The Braves mark Brujan's fourth team in the last two years. While he might not fit into the Braves' long term plans, the infielder can only hope that his new team gives him a chance to prove himself on a new roster. Riley has less than a week before he is eligible to come off the injured list, though.

Brujan was a plus defender during his last full season. Unfortunately, his bat has not kept up with his ability in the field. In a league where players need to be able to do both, Brujan quickly found himself outclassed. However, he has a new opportunity to rebuild his value ahead of free agency.