The Phoenix Suns' bench was seen by some as a limiting factor in their 2023 playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns struggled to find a consistent rotation. Some of that may have been to coaching, while it was clear Phoenix had little continuity or rhythm with a bench unit it tried to quickly piece together after it traded for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.

This offseason will help the Suns reset. Phoenix has majority owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones working in a building a team around Durant and franchise player Devin Booker. The Suns traded for three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and will have the league's best scoring trio.

Phoenix made several big acquisitions over the weekend. The Suns filled out their depth by signing Eric Gordon, Damion Lee, Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu. Josh Okogie is rumored to have reached a deal with Phoenix in free agency, though reporter Chris Haynes has not been accurate on Suns news lately.

Eric Gordon, A

The Suns have coveted Eric Gordon since 2012, when they extended a four-year offer sheet in restricted free agency. Gordon was very interested in playing in Phoenix, writing a letter insisting his heart was with this team and not his current group, the New Orleans Hornets.

New Orleans matched the Suns' offer sheet. Gordon has since played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. He faced Phoenix in the first round of the NBA playoffs and showed he is still a capable player, recording three and four 3-pointers, respectively, in Games 1 and 2.

Gordon reportedly passed up on the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets to play with the Suns, who can use Gordon's 3-point shooting and experience. A former Sixth Man of the Year, Gordon can earn the trust of Phoenix coach Frank Vogel and maybe find his way into late-game rotations.

The Suns made big moves Friday and needed one more to maybe win free agency. Gordon was a big part of that.

Yuta Watanabe, A+

Watanabe had been linked to the Suns for the last month. A teammate of Durant's with the Brooklyn Nets, Watanabe shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range this past season. He shot 45.7 percent in catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Still 28 years old, Watanabe has good energy. He is active defensively and was praised publicly by Durant in his podcast on “The Boardroom.”

“He's going to be one of those people that's going to be highly, if we (the Nets) don't lock him down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said.

The Suns, Durant's new team, got Watanabe. According to Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM's Kellan Olson, Durant assisted Watanabe 14 times this past season. The clip shows Durant finding Watanabe off dribble penetration, something that can open up the Suns' offense if they are on the floor together.

Watanabe fits a huge role for the Suns with his shooting and defensive willingness. Phoenix got him a veteran minimum deal and should take advantage of his services.

Keita Bates-Diop, B+

It never hurts to have lengthy wings around talented players. Bates-Diop is a good signing for the Suns, who may even use him as their fifth starter.

Vogel said at Beal's press conference this past week the Suns were going to use a multiple ball-handler attack. Booker, Beal and Durant are likely to initiate Phoenix's offense and have the Suns play with pace. Bates-Diop should fill in around those players nicely.

Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, Bates-Diop averaged 9.7 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

In 2021-22, Bates-Diop had a 30-poinmt game against the Los Angeles Lakers in which he made all 11 of his shots.

Bates-Diop has a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, something Vogel should put to great use in his defensive scheme. Given his ability, it is very possible Bates-Diop could be the Suns' fifth starter alongside Beal, Booker, Durant and center Deandre Ayton if he is kept by the team.

Damion Lee, B

For some reason, Lee did not get more run for the Suns in the 2023 playoffs. He won the 2021 championship with the Golden State Warriors and is another playmaker the Suns could have utilized.

Last season, Lee shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range, which was the third-best mark in the NBA. He has experience and has said he understands his role in the NBA in fulfilling a role, something he could have done more if given an opportunity.

Lee said at the end of the season he enjoyed Phoenix, and he could be a part of what the Suns do. He is a terrific 3-point shooter and will pressure defenses if he plays around the Suns' stars. He is not as capable as Bates-Diop defensively but appears to be someone who would buy in to Vogel's identity.

It was important for the Suns to retain another shooter. They have nine players on their roster who shot at least 35 percent from 3-point range this past season.

Drew Eubanks, B

Eubanks is an athletic player who can do more than Jock Landale, who he is perceived to won a roster spot over. He can finish around the rim and is an excellent shot blocker, having ranked No. 3 all-time at Oregon State's program history in that stat.

Vogel has said his defensive scheme is centered around the ability of big men. Assuming Ayton stays, which Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro has reported is likely, he will be counted on to anchor the Suns, contest shots at the rim and rebound. Eubanks is seen as a player who can provide some of that dirty work.

Eubanks was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season. In 22 games, all of which he started, he averaged 14.5 points on a career-best 64.6 percent shooting. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds per game.

This past season, Eubanks was healthy, playing 78 games in the regular season. He averaged 6.6 points on 64.1 percent shooting (38.9 percent from 3-point range) and averaged a career-best 1.3 blocks per game.

Landale played hard, but he is limited athletically. Eubanks has a better skill set Phoenix can use.

Chimezie Metu, B-

The Suns signed another former Pac-12 big, Chimezie Metu. He played 66 games this past season for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 4.9 points on a career-best 58.9 percent shooting.

Metu is an athletic player with good coordination. He helped USC's program under coach Andy Enfield and improved each season, earning first-team all-conference honors in 2018.

The Suns can use Metu to his strengths. He plays well around the basket and can stretch the floor a bit. He can also be a versatile piece who can play a few positions.

It is unlikely Metu would beat out some of the other free agents the Suns have signed. However, he is someone who can provide a wrinkle for teams when called upon.