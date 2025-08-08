The Milwaukee Brewers have made a handful of roster moves ahead of their series against the New York Mets. The Brewers own the top record in the league right now as they are three games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Milwaukee is doing this without their star outfielder Jackson Chourio as the right-hander is on the injured list.

The headliner of the transactions on Friday was new acquisition Shelby Miller being reinstated from the 15-day IL. The Brewers traded for Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the MLB Trade Deadline and expect him to be a big part of the bullpen for their playoff stretch.

The Brewers have a real chance to make some noise this postseason when nobody expected them to be this good before the summer started. Having a stellar bullpen is crucial.

Right-hander Tobias Myers has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Myers is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and has 19 strikeouts in five starts this season. He has appeared in three games in relief with 23 innings on the season. His last two outings were in relief, and he pitched three scoreless innings.

Lefty starter Robert Gasser was sent to Nashville for a rehab assignment while starter Logan Henderson has been placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.

Henderson had a great five-start stretch with the Brewers early in the season. He went 3-0 and had a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and struck out 33 batters in 25.1 innings. The Brewers sent him down to Triple-A due to their deep rotation.

Jacob Misiorowski is currently on the IL with a tibia injury. He will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Once Misiorowski returns, the rotation of him, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, and Jose Quintana will be tough to deal with.

Woodruff is on the bump Friday night for the Brewers as they take on Kodai Senga and the Mets.