The Phoenix Suns are considered the biggest threat to dethrone the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference, according to an ESPN forecast of wins and losses for NBA teams in 2023-24.

The story is compiled by unnamed ESPN experts. The article projects the Suns will finish 51-31, which would be the second-best record in the West in the story behind the Nuggets (53-29).

Here is what the story said about Phoenix.

“Phoenix, according to our experts, serves as the biggest threat within the inner circle of title contenders. The new-look Suns showcase a recently acquired Bradley Beal alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton. If the Suns can build out their depth and stay healthy, they certainly demand attention in the West.”

The Suns are expected to have the best scoring trio in the league with Beal, Booker and Durant. They will be coached by Frank Vogel, who won the 2020 NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix lost to the Nuggets in six games in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals. That was the most competitive series for Denver, which won its first NBA championship.

Phoenix is looking to win its first title in franchise history. The Suns traded for Durant in February but did not have enough time to create a flow with him on the roster. Durant played just eight regular-season games with the team before its playoff run.

With a full season ahead, Durant is expected to stand out for the Suns. Booker averaged the most points per game (28.9) of any player in Suns history regardless of games played in 2022-23. Phoenix swapped former point guard Chris Paul for Beal, who is 30 years old and has averaged 22 points for his NBA career.