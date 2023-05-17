Kevin Durant tends to hold the microphone in his hand and close to his mouth at press conferences. It’s different from those who keep it in front of them at NBA podiums, but it draws observers closer to exactly what Durant has to say.

The Phoenix Suns‘ forward spoke about the team’s 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Durant sulked in his seat, answering questions about if the Suns had enough time to put together a team to reach a championship level.

He did not say so explicitly, but Durant knew changes were going to be made.

“I feel like every year, it’s a [general manager’s], coach’s, player’s job is to get better and find ways to adapt and become a better team,” Durant said. “So I’m sure we’ll make adjustments.”

Durant is not getting any younger. The superstar who might be considered the best scorer ever is not who he used to be athletically. A torn Achilles and a few knee injuries will do that to you.

Durant played 47 games in the 2022-23 season. He was not selected to an All-NBA team but had one of the best statistical seasons, becoming the first player in league history to shoot at least 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

He was brought in to be a difference-maker for the Suns, who are aggressively seeking a championship under an ownership change. Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams Saturday after he led the team to the winningest record over the last three regular seasons.

Durant and guard Devin Booker are the duo who will be expected to lead the Suns to championship heights next season. They became the first duo since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant — yes, those two — to reach multiple postseason accomplishments.

Durant did not have a great playoff run by his standards, though. He averaged 29.0 points but shot just 47.8 percent from the field. In the series against the Nuggets, he shot 22 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns’ forward looked lost in the team’s Game 6 at home. He began the game 1-of-10 and looked for foul calls, all while the Suns’ season got away from them.

Durant won’t make excuses. Phoenix did not have enough time with him on the floor to get a feel for who it was as a team. The Suns pushed the Nuggets, who may be good enough to win the NBA Finals, to six games.

He has been a part of scrutiny since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Durant knows wherever he goes, criticism will certainly follow.

Kevin Durant was straightforward when asked about the challenges of being traded to the #Suns, recovering from an ankle injury and building chemistry for a playoff run: “If I provide context, it will just be looked at as an excuse. We just got to be better next year.” pic.twitter.com/mRxgeSC5Wz — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 12, 2023

Still, let’s be truthful: Durant was not the player the Suns gave up four unprotected first-round picks and forwards Mikal Bridges, who shined with the Brooklyn Nets, and Cameron Johnson for in the postseason.

He did not perform well when Phoenix needed him to. Meanwhile, Booker had an incredible playoff run in which he carried the Suns at times like he did during his first five years of his career.

Durant said when he arrived to the Suns’ team legacy did not mean much to him. He wanted to go out, play basketball and help the Suns win.

But when the stage was at its biggest, Durant missed shot after shot, looked uncomfortable and did not provide the superstar ability Phoenix lacked in its last two postseasons.

This could change. Durant is still a top-10 — and arguably top-three or higher at his best — player in this game. He will have an offseason, preferably a coach and maybe even a roster that will better suit him and Booker next season.

The Suns are expected to be limited by the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. Booker and Durant are each max players, which puts Phoenix in a bind for building its roster.

The team has minimal assets it can convert for future picks or immediate impact players. Starting point guard Chris Paul is expected to return next season, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes. Center Deandre Ayton could be moved, and it’s possible Phoenix could try to bring in a third star.

They have to find ways to make it work. The Suns are going after Clippers coach Tyronn Lue as their reported No. 1 option for leadership after Williams.

If that does not work, reports from Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro have ruled out pushes for former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who is perceived to be a viable option. Does that mean the Suns will have to settle for assistant Kevin Young, who was Williams’ associate coach the last two seasons?

Plenty of decisions will have to be made.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, it will not know if that is a success. Durant got through the playoffs healthy this time. Is he going to be available next year?

The best the Suns can do to maximize this trade for Durant is give it a shot. Arizona sports teams tend to be reluctant to make moves that will put their team over the top.

Phoenix is in a very good position compared to the rest of the league. It has Booker, Durant and an owner, Mat Ishbia, who is very aggressive in pursuing a winning team.

Hopefully for the Suns, Durant will be able to hold a microphone and address Phoenix as a championship team.