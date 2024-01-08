The Suns were outscored 35-18 in the fourth quarter and used Bradley Beal after a stint with Grayson Allen only on the court.

Phoenix Suns fell to 19-17, good for ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Suns dropped their final game of a six-game home stretch. The Memphis Grizzlies came in and beat the Suns without Ja Morant, using a 35-18 fourth quarter to win 121-115.

Phoenix finished the homestand 4-2 and is now 2-3 with stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the lineup.

Coach Frank Vogel said this after the game. The Suns in the fourth quarter now have the worst plus/minus of any team (-114) in the NBA. Phoenix is also last in points (24.6) in the fourth this season.

“We anticipated (the Grizzlies) to going to Jackson at [center], at that point, so we want to have a better lineup,” Vogel said.

Jackson Jr. finished with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including a 4-of-4 mark inside the arc in the fourth quarter and one 3-pointer to have 10 points.

Vogel's Suns shot 8-of-27 in the fourth.

“We had (Okogie) in foul trouble…we flipped [Beal]'s rotation,” Vogel said.

“Typically, we would have Brad and KD at that point. So it was Grayson and KD instead of Brad. They went on a little run there. But we just didn't execute well enough. We didn't play well enough for 48 minutes, honestly. We started the game strong…we didn't deserve to win tonight.”

The Suns rank 29th in field-goal percentage (42.6) and assists (5.1) in fourth quarters.

Phoenix returns to play the Los Angeles Clippers on the road Monday night at 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised by Arizona's Family.