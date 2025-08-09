Will Anthony Davis be able to have his best NBA season at 32 years old? Yes, he will need to stay healthy — but that goes without saying. If AD is able to stay on the floor, the Dallas Mavericks forward may just be poised for his best NBA campaign yet in 2025-26.

The Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic in February before the 2025 NBA trade deadline drew backlash from fans. Dallas acquired Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first round pick, but the idea of losing a franchise superstar — especially to a rival such as the Lakers — left fans feeling frustrated.

The move itself was questionable. However, general manager Nico Harrison has built a deep roster around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (Irving is currently recovering from ACL surgery and will miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season).

With a deep roster and the chance to be the best player on a potential contender, Davis is in an overall strong position. He's had impressive seasons before, however, so what makes this year different?

Anthony Davis set to lead Mavericks

AD began his career in New Orleans with the Pelicans. He finished as high as third in NBA MVP voting in New Orleans. The Pelicans, though, never established themselves as legitimate championship contenders.

In LA with the Lakers, Davis was the second option at times behind LeBron James. Even when Davis began to become the first option, James still received plenty of opportunities. Davis finished sixth in MVP voting in 2019-20 and the Lakers won a championship, but it always seemed like AD was capable of even more.

Now he is preparing for his first season with an intriguing Mavericks squad. AD was limited to nine games played with Dallas following the February trade this past season. He averaged 20 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per outing while shooting 46.1 percent from the field.

He will drastically improve his scoring in a full season with the Mavs. And for Davis, this season represents the best of both worlds from his chapters in New Orleans and LA. There is a chance that Dallas could seriously compete for a championship, while Davis will be the unquestioned No. 1 option. Even when Kyrie returns, the Mavs' offense is likely going to play through AD.

The roster around AD

The Lakers struggled to find consistency at the center position aside from Davis. The Mavs, meanwhile, currently feature both Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Will the Mavericks implement small-ball lineups on occasion that feature AD at center? Sure, but Davis will also receive no shortage of time at power forward.

He seems to prefer the four as opposed to the five. Playing the position gives him additional opportunities to stretch the floor while still making a significant impact on defense.

Forwards Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington and Naji Marshall are all strong defenders in addition to Lively and Gafford, which means AD won't need to work quite as hard on the defensive end of the floor. Not only could that end up leading to an all-around healthier season for the big man, but it could lead to improved offensive efficiency as he will likely have more energy on the other end of the floor. Having shooters like Klay Thompson and Max Christie on the wings will provide AD with opportunities to kick out from the post.

Irving's play-making will be missed from the guard position until he returns. The good news is that D'Angelo Russell — who the Mavericks signed this offseason — will help to fill the void.

Between having the opportunity to lead a contender and playing on a roster that fits well around him, the 2025-26 season could prove to be a memorable campaign for Anthony Davis.