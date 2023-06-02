The Phoenix Suns have their new head coach, choosing Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Charania reports it's a five-year, $31 million contract for Vogel.

Vogel, who is 49 years old, got the job over a group of finalists that included Suns associate head coach Kevin Young and former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was considered a candidate before he agreed to a deal with the Sixers.

Frank Vogel is a championship coach, something the Suns appeared to covet. Phoenix has superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and must build a team around them. The Suns fired coach Monty Williams two days after their season ended in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Vogel last coached in 2020-21 for the Los Angeles Lakers. He and the Lakers won a championship in 2019-20.

Los Angeles had the league's top-ranked defense in Vogel's first two years as coach. The Lakers built their team around two stars, forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with role players and toughness.

The Suns are on a similar path with Booker and Durant.

Durant is under contract for the next three seasons. Booker is under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Phoenix has an immediate championship window. Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been very aggressive in the team's pursuit of winning a championship, trading for Durant on the same day he had his introductory press conference as majority owner.

The Suns parted ways with beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson along with four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2028.

Frank Vogel had a 127-98 record in three seasons with the Lakers. He previously coached the Indiana Pacers (2010-2016) and then the Orlando Magic (2016-2018).

Vogel has a combined record of 431-389 in his 11 seasons as an NBA coach.