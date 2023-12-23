The Suns are very clearly slumping, but Frank Vogel chose to look at the brightside after their latest loss to the Kings.

Things have not been going well for the Phoenix Suns as of late, as they have lost eight of their last 11 games, with their latest loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night bumping their record down to .500 at 14-14. It's clear Phoenix is slumping as we approach Christmas, but head coach Frank Vogel isn't ready to panic just yet.

Per usual, Kevin Durant (28 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 9-14 FGM) and Devin Booker (24 PTS, 7 AST, 4 REB, 9-20 FGM) led the way for Phoenix, but they got little to no help from the rest of their supporting cast. Vogel knows things don't look good for this team right now, but he opted to look at the brightside when reflecting on their latest loss, rather than piling on to their misery.

"The message is being received. We're just not playing well enough right now. Guys are staying connected. They're pushing through. There's frustration cause we're losing. If there wasn't, we'd have a real problem." Frank Vogel as #Suns drop to .500 after 120-105 loss to #Kings. pic.twitter.com/FZSObRMeyt — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 23, 2023

You can't fault Vogel's optimism, but he's going to have to make some changes to figure things out with the Suns continuing to lose games. There were concerns about Phoenix's depth after they built their team around Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal, and with Beal struggling with injuries, that depth has been put to the test early on this season. So far, they haven't passed that test.

The good news is that there's still a lot of time to fix things, and we still haven't really seen what this team will look like at full strength with Beal on the floor. Vogel believes his guys are playing hard, but at some point, they need to start adding tallies to the win column. They will have a chance to do just that on Christmas day when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in the final game of the day.