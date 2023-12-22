Suns guard Devin Booker issued the following message about his experience from getting through teams slumps.

The Phoenix Suns have players and coaches who have the same mission to win games and ultimately a championship.

Right now, it appears there is a Suns disconnect that is preventing them from reaching their destiny.

Phoenix, which has lost seven of 10 games and completed a home stand recently in which it went 3-4, is struggling. The Suns have Devin Booker, who is considered one of the best offensive players, and Kevin Durant, who at 35 years old is averaging the third-most points per game (31.0) in the NBA.

Booker issued the following message after the Suns' practice Thursday. Phoenix plays Pacific Division rival Sacramento on Friday. The Kings are fourth in the West with a 16-10 record.

"We're all on the same path. We all have the same goal, and that's to win basketball games… It's not an easy league." Devin Booker on the Suns' recent struggles 🗣️ (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/MpW6bbakMP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

“Don't be scared to hold each other accountable,” said Booker, who is averaging a career-best 27.9 points and 8.2 assists.

Booker is the Suns' defacto point guard. Phoenix has stressed a multiple ball-handler attack with personnel that favors three-guard lineups, but Booker has been tasked to be a playmaker (he ranks No. 6 in the NBA in assists) and scorer.

Suns coach Frank Vogel encourages Booker with the “green light” to best choose his own spots to score and pass.

“He's got a great feel for that,” Vogel said. “I like the shot/pass balance right now.

“I’d like him to shoot more threes, but I give him the green light to feel those things out and pick his spots as he chooses. He’s one of the best in the world at it.”

Booker is arguably the Suns' best player and will be heavily relied on to try and win a championship.

He has been with the Suns since he was drafted in 2015 and was a part of three teams that finished at the bottom of the West.

Booker has since been on Phoenix's team as the best player on the winningest group in the NBA since the 2019-20 bubble.

“We're all on the same path, and we all have the same goal,” Booker said, “and that's to win basketball games.

“We all have a job and this is the highest form of basketball in the world. It’s not an easy job and we understand that. We have the talent. We have the basketball minds in here to play better than we are.”

Phoenix plays the Kings at 8 p.m. Arizona time. The game will be televised by Arizona's Family.