For much of the night, the Phoenix Suns seemed to be in cruise control against the San Antonio Spurs, building a lead as big as 20 points at one point. But the Spurs put together a late rally to pick up a 115-114 win, shocking a Suns team that simply fell apart in the fourth quarter. While the results on the floor weren't good, many fans weren't happy with Frank Vogel's late-game coaching decisions.

The primary issue came late in the game when Victor Wembanyama brought the Spurs to within one point on a putback dunk. The Suns still had a timeout, but they opted to inbound the ball to Kevin Durant, who was quickly swarmed and had the ball ripped away from him by Keldon Johnson, who would turn around and hit the game-winning layup. Frank Vogel could have called a timeout after Wembanyama's basket, or when Durant was trapped in the corner, but he didn't, and fans weren't pleased.

RECOMMENDED
Suns' Devin Booker looking worried alongside Kevin Durant with the Back Soon sign near Booker
Suns star Devin Booker injury update hints at potential return

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Suns' Bradley Beal as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2, my back meme
Cryptic Bradley Beal injury update is bad news for the Suns

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Shaquille O'Neal is enamored by Bol Bol, leaving Victor Wembanyama disappointed
Suns: Shaquille O’Neal doubles down on Bol Bol love with wild Victor Wembanyama take

Sonny Giuliano ·

It was strange to see Frank Vogel not call his final timeout with the game on the line, and he didn't offer a true explanation for his puzzling decision, only complaining about how Durant should have gotten a foul called on him before Johnson stole the ball from him. But realistically, that could have been avoided if Vogal had simply drawn up a side-out play to get the ball in, or called a timeout when Durant was stuck and the referees weren't budging.

This is a tough loss to swallow for a Suns team that remains without two of their three superstars in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. It would be one thing if they lost outright, but Phoenix threw away a big lead and made some questionable decisions down the line that cost them the game. This team has too much talent to lose games like this, and they will be eager to get back in the win column when they face off against the Spurs again on Thursday night.