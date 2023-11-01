In what may have been the best game of the young NBA season so far, the Phoenix Suns suffered a stunning loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, getting outscored 33-14 in the fourth quarter to fall 115-114.

The loss was the result of a controversial play at the end of regulation, when Suns star Kevin Durant was stripped of the ball. Durant appeared to have been fouled on the play, which gave the Spurs their only lead of the game:

The Suns led by as many as 20 points tonight in the second half against the Spurs. In fact, Phoenix led for 47 minutes and 58.8 seconds tonight. The Spurs take their first lead of the game with 1.2 seconds left and stun the Suns 115-114. pic.twitter.com/d1ZALmliu6 — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 1, 2023

Suns coach Frank Vogel was upset afterward, and he made it clear that he didn't like the no-call:

Frank Vogel: “They fouled (Kevin Durant). The refs didn’t call it.” pic.twitter.com/t4UuNiJVqB — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 1, 2023

Said Vogel, “They fouled him. The refs didn’t call it.”

Whether it should have been a foul or not is up for debate, but what isn't debatable is that the Spurs didn't quit down the stretch of this game. Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell combined to score 25 in the fourth quarter and steal a win away from Phoenix.

For the Suns, Kevin Durant led the way with 26 points, including a high-degree-of-difficulty fadeaway over Wembanyama. Durant surpassed 27,000 career points in the game. Eric Gordon had 20, and Grayson Allen chipped in 19 for the Suns.

Up next for the Phoenix Suns, a day off before the two teams play a rematch from Phoenix. The way this one ended, it wouldn't be surprising to see play get a little chippy between the two teams. No word yet if Suns stars Devin Booker or Bradley Beal will be available to play in that game, though coach Vogel didn't give a firm timetable earlier Tuesday.