Suns owner Mat Ishbia revealed the Suns have acquired a G-League affiliate for the 2024-25 NBA season. More on that and an investment group:

Phoenix Suns announced their G-League affiliate will be playing beginning the 2024-25 season. The team will play in the Phoenix metro area.

The Suns' G-League affiliate is yet to be named.

The team's G-League team will be named via fan entry. The winning submission, which may be sent through Suns.com/GLeague, will receive free tickets for the G-League season of the G-League team and a $1,000 cash prize.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who announced the team's sports, entertainment and real estate investment company “Player 15 Group” the same day, said the following in a press release.

It has been just over a year since my press conference after becoming the new steward of the @Suns and @PhoenixMercury, and I talked about how team is everything to me. We've been laser focused on culture, fan experience, community and winning since that day. We have achieved a… pic.twitter.com/slwEVDGLxm — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) February 14, 2024

“Bringing a G-League team to Phoenix was one of my first priorities as owner,” said Ishbia. The Suns' G-League affiliate means all 30 NBA teams will have a team below their NBA-league group.

“Adding a G League team creates another area for us to compete to be the best and will be a vital tool to help develop players and coaches. Just like the Suns and Mercury, our G-League team will serve as a community asset and make a positive impact on and off the court.”

NBA G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim also said the NBA G-League's 30-team mark is something it has coveted.

“The NBA G League has never been more valuable to NBA teams than it is today, and the Suns’ investment only reinforces that reality,” he said. “I can’t wait to join fans in the Valley next season to enjoy the unique brand of NBA G League basketball.”

Phoenix's “Player 15” group will serve as Ishbia’s operating and investment company for holdings across sports, entertainment, and real estate. Player 15 Group includes the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, operating the downtown Phoenix arena, and the $100 million development for a new Suns and Mercury team member campus and dedicated Mercury practice facility.