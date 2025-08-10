As the NBA’s offseason continue to roll on, a few key names have yet to have their free agency situations resolved, namely Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga. A big reason for that is the nature of restricted free agency. But could the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls swap the aforementioned players in free agency?

This past week, a report surfaced that the Warriors were interested in Josh Giddey in free agency in a potential sign-and-trade with the Bulls for Jonathan Kuminga, as per NBA insider Jake Fischer. But while the Warriors have interest in Giddey, it’s probably a good idea to pump the breaks on that scenario for the time being.

In another report by Fischer, there is a potential problem that would hold up a sign-and-trade between the Warriors and Bulls involving Giddey and Kuminga. While the Warriors certainly hold real interest in Giddey, it’s unlikely a deal materializes. From the Warriors standpoint, their apparent refusal to include either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody in a potential sign-and-trade is where things end.

“Golden State values both players quite highly, sources say, while maintaining high expectations for both Hield and Moody to be consistent contributors who prove reliable in providing the necessary spacing to boost the Warriors’ half-court offense in the postseason,” Fischer reports.

But as much as the Warriors value Giddey, it’s highly unlikely a deal gets done anytime soon. In all likelihood, Giddey will be a Bull come the start of the regular season.

This past year, Giddey had a strong outing in his first season with the Bulls. Following a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the former No. 6 overall pick appeared in 70 games for the Bulls as their starting point guard.

Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.