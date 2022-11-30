Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Chris Paul has been out of action for the Phoenix Suns for 10 games now. The 37-year-old has been dealing with a lingering heel injury, and it’s kept him sidelined for half of his team’s games so far this season.

At this point, however, it seems that Chris Paul is finally closing in on his much-awaited return. Suns general manager James Jones recently provided another timely update on the status of their star point guard, and while the high-ranking team executive refused to pinpoint an exact target return date for CP3, what is clear is that he’s very close now:

“Chris, he’s close,” Jones said, via Duane Rankin of azcentral. “He’s coming back. He’ll be back. I can’t tell you he’ll be back (Wednesday). He’s been looking good and we’re still taking the long view with him. From Day 1, we’ve said that when our guys are eligible to play, when they’re available, they’re completely available. No restrictions. Nothing mentally, physically, to hold them back. So he’s getting there. And once he gets there, you’ll know.”

As Jones implied in his statement here, they don’t want to bring Paul back unless he’s a hundred percent. CP3 is no spring chicken, and the Suns are being understandably cautious with their approach to the 17-year veteran.

When asked to provide more details on Chris Paul’s injury, Jones stated that it was nothing more than a sore heel:

“That’s it,” he said. “I always try to be honest and direct. If it was something more, we would tell you. It’s just a sore heel.”

James Jones did hint that Paul could be back on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. If he misses that one, Paul’s next chance to return would be on Friday against the Houston Rockets.