Published November 20, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Chris Paul has missed the Phoenix Suns’ last five games due to a lingering heel injury. It sounds like he’s going to be back sooner rather than later, though, with teammate Cameron Payne providing a telling update on Paul’s injury status.

According to Payne, CP3 has progressed significantly on his road to recovery and he’s set to return in the near future:

“He’s feeling better. I know he’ll be back very soon,” Payne said, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of az central.

Unfortunately, Payne was not able to provide a firm timetable for Paul’s upcoming return. However, the fact that he’s been tagged as day-to-day means that the Suns veteran shouldn’t be out for much longer.

Chris Paul has already been ruled out for Phoenix’s matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday. According to reports, CP3 is set to be re-evaluated later in the week, which means that he’s likely going to sit out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers as well. The Suns return to Phoenix on Friday against the Detroit Pistons, so it’s possible that Paul ends up returning for that game.

In his stead, Cameron Payne has been outstanding for the Suns. The 6-foot-1 combo guard has averaged 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in the five games Paul has been out. The Suns have gone 2-3 in that stretch, though, and there’s no denying that they would like to get Chris Paul back in the lineup as soon as possible.