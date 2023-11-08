Bradley Beal has yet to suit up for the Phoenix Suns during the 2023-24 regular season due to back injuries that have been plaguing him dating back to the preseason. Beal has missed the first seven games of the Suns' season, so fans of the team will be raring to know what the answer is to the question of, ‘Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs. the Bulls?'

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Bulls

According to the latest injury report the Suns have submitted to the league, Bradley Beal's status for their Wednesday night road game against the Bulls is “questionable”. This, at the very least, is a marked improvement over recent occasions, where the Suns have ruled Beal out of action definitively ahead of time.

This is a positive sign for Suns fans who are awaiting the much-anticipated regular-season Phoenix debut of the three-time All-Star shooting guard, especially when the reports surrounding Beal's physical status for the past few weeks haven't exactly been positive.

Last week, according to Duane Rankin of AZ Central, Bradley Beal's back injury was a legitimate “concern” for the Suns and that he “hasn't been right for weeks”. Rankin added that the Suns thought Devin Booker was much closer to a return than Beal was. Booker, despite returning during the Suns' Thursday night battle against the San Antonio Spurs, has proceeded to miss their next few games, including their Wednesday night tilt against the Bulls, causing more concern for Beal's physical well-being.

But with Booker out, the possibility of a return for Beal will be a welcome sight for Kevin Durant, who has found life without his two co-stars to be a difficult one. Durant has been overburdened on the offensive end, shouldering an inordinate shot-creation workload in Booker and Beal's absences, although strong reinforcement appears to be on sight with Beal knocking on the door of a return to the hardwood.

Should Beal be unable to play, expect Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, and Jordan Goodwin to, once again, fill in the majority of the backcourt minutes for the Suns.

For now, the answer to the question of whether or not Bradley Beal is playing tonight vs. the Bulls is maybe.