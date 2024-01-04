Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for the second straight game. Josh Okogie will be a key player, according to Frank Vogel, vs. LAC.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to extend a four-game winning streak Wednesday at Footprint Center against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns, who will be without star forward Kevin Durant, will see extensive opportunity for wing Josh Okogie, who is regarded as the team's best point-of-attack defender.

Frank Vogel asked about game-planning against the Clippers says Josh Okogie fits this type of matchup, to defend the Clippers’ perimeter players — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 4, 2024

Durant is out with right hamstring soreness. Vogel did not say whether or not Durant was able to participate or return any closer to play.

“That's between Kevin and the medical team,” Vogel said. “He's still day-to-day.”

Guard Devin Booker spoke about Durant's absence at shoot around Wednesday.

“He's had a lot on his plate this season with me and (Phoenix guard) Brad (Beal) being out, and it's our job to take a lot of pressure off him,” Booker said.

The Suns will have Booker and Beal when they face the Clippers' superstar quartet that includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who was traded to the team early this season.

Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever championship. The Suns have Durant, who is averaging the sixth-most points (29.9) in the NBA and shooting the second-best percentage by any player (47.7) from three, Booker, who is averaging 26.4 points and playing the point guard spot, and Beal.

The Suns have had their ‘Big 3' on the floor for just three games.

Frank Vogel is an NBA champion (2020) and has helped the Suns find a rhythm following a disastrous stretch when they lost nine of 12.

Durant said the Suns, who are favored to win the NBA championship with the fourth-best odds according to FanDuel, are looking to be an unpredictable offense with multiple ball handlers.

“That's really what great offenses in this league do, they switch attacks so many times,” he said.

Durant when he returns will help the Suns try and catch up in the West standings.

Los Angeles is 2 1/2 games above the Suns in the West standings. The Clippers (20-12) are fourth while the Suns (18-15) are eighth.

The Suns and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. The game is televised by Arizona's Family.