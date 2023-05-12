A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns‘ season could not have ended in more disappointing fashion. This was after they were utterly dominated by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup. The Suns came into this one looking to defend their home court with the hope of forcing a Game 7 in Denver on Sunday. Instead, they got themselves embarrassingly blown out, 125-100, in what turned out to be their last game of the season.

The Suns were the favorites to go all the way this year. The addition of Kevin Durant to the squad and the subsequent formation of their superteam had a lot to do with that. As such, the haters were more than happy to jump on Phoenix’s misery now that they’ve exited the playoffs yet again. In particular, it was the Suns’ superstar duo of KD and Devin Booker that were so disrespectfully burned on Twitter:

kd: im requesting a trade to denver. — Crazy Laker Fan (@crazylakerfan_) May 12, 2023

How the Hell did TWO of the greatest scorers EVER on one team get spanked l Iike this ??!? https://t.co/UT2i9VTEa5 — Lucifer Sanders (@FavoriteFelon) May 12, 2023

“BEST SG ITL” 😭😭😭😭 IM TAKING KLAY — cfcmaz 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@cfcmaz__) May 12, 2023

incoming “BOOKER CUTS THE LEAD TO 28 POINTS” — ₚₘ (@cvzmo) May 12, 2023

KURSUPERTEAM CHOKING 😭😭😭😭😭 — cfcmaz 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@cfcmaz__) May 12, 2023

Booker is holding KD back — . (@bames_barden) May 12, 2023

Suns in elimination games: pic.twitter.com/2EQC0QwnxU — Daily Grind Fantasy Sports (@DGFantasy) May 12, 2023

KD trade looking good pic.twitter.com/P3StPSvN38 — Flush (@MVPFlush) May 12, 2023

That last one with Luka Doncic has to take the cake. After all, this blowout loss to end their season is eerily reminiscent of the fate they suffered last year against Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the West Semis.

So, where do the Suns go from here? One could argue that this team is still in the process of learning to play as a unit, and that a full offseason together should work in their favor ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that this season was an utter failure, and the way it ended only makes it a tougher pill to swallow for Phoenix fans everywhere. Just like last season, it’s going to be another miserable summer for this fanbase.