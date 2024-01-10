Suns star Kevin Durant is not running away from the grind this time.

Things aren't going particularly well for the Phoenix Suns at the moment. Pegged by many as one of the most feared contenders in the association heading into the season, thanks to their three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns have played close to .500 ball, winning just 19 of their first 37 games of the season. Amid their struggles, rumors of Durant's “frustrations” and discontentment in Phoenix have begun to swirl, with some even speculating that he would end up requesting a trade yet again.

Now, Durant, point blank, refuted the rumor that he's frustrated with his situation on the Suns amid Beal's repeated absences and lackluster supporting cast. Speaking with Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports, Durant clarified that he has no intention of engineering an exit from the Suns amid their current standing as the ninth-best team in the loaded Western Conference.

“I don't want to get traded. I'm not frustrated because Brad was injured. I wasn't frustrated because of the role players on the team. That s— really was ignorant to me, you know what I'm saying?” the Suns star said. “It's like, yeah, we lose a game – you think I'm supposed to be happy after we lose a game? You know what I'm saying? I'm not frustrated with the whole situation. I may be frustrated at the moment, at a bad play or a tough stretch. But nah, I enjoy the grind.”

Rumors regarding Kevin Durant's frustrations with the Suns hit boiling point on Christmas Day, when fans pointed out that the 35-year old looked “mentally checked out” after being late to a few defensive rotations while being uninvolved on the offensive end.

Durant already called those rumors a “flat-out lie”, but his reputation means that there continues to be rampant speculation regarding his future with the Suns franchise. But one thing's for sure. The veteran forward is relishing the opportunity of growth his team's current situation affords him, as when they figure it out, it will elicit an even sweeter feeling of triumph.

“I love that we're struggling almost because we can learn from it and get better and move forward from it. Obviously, I don't love struggling. But I like finding good things out of winning basketball games,” Durant added. “The tougher it is, the better we'll become from it.”