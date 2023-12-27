Kevin Durant fired back after fans called him out for being mentally checked out after the Suns' Christmas Day loss to the Mavs.

Over the past few weeks, the sky appears to be falling for the Phoenix Suns. Losers of three straight, which has brought their record down to 14-15, the Suns have grown increasingly frustrated, with Devin Booker even calling out the team in his postgame presser. But the biggest development for the Suns has been Kevin Durant's reported frustrations with the franchise due to their lack of depth and the recurring absences of Bradley Beal (as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Given the reputation Durant has built for himself over the past few years, it wasn't too difficult to believe that the two-time Finals MVP would grow frustrated with the Suns, especially when having a record below .500 approaching the new year isn't what he envisioned for a team with championship aspirations.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is done with all the slander. Replying to an Instagram comment saying that the Suns star is “starting to be in that cancer/cry baby conversation”, Durant pushed back on Adrian Wojnarowski's report, even calling it “crazy” that reporters can just use his name to spew lies.

“woj says somebody else ‘feels' that I'm frustrated and it turned into me being mentally checked out. This s**t crazy,” Durant wrote. “these people can flat out lie on my name and make s**t up and you people will believe it but when my coaches and speak on how I am as a teammate, u ignore it lol.”

Kevin Durant calls Woj out for lying on his name and says he’s not frustrated pic.twitter.com/xgJYI6kTZg — DurantMuse (@DurantMuse_) December 27, 2023

Kevin Durant being mentally checked out became a common talking point among fans in the aftermath of the Suns' 128-114 Christmas Day defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Durant's body language did not help matters at all; he was late on a few defensive rotations and he wasn't that involved in the offense. He even dribbled the ball off his foot late in the game.

Given Durant's competitive nature, however, it's difficult to believe that he wouldn't compete until the final buzzer. But that competitive nature is what made Adrian Wojnarowski's report believable in the first place. It's certain that the Suns, Durant included, are frustrated with the underperformance of the team's top-heavy roster, although it's best not to blow anything out of proportion.