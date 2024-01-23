Kevin Durant opens up on his game-winner

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns overcame the Chicago Bulls in a game that went down to the wire. Kevin Durant led the way for the Suns, finishing with 43 points and a game-winner with one second remaining in regulation.

Asked about his game-sealing jump shot, Durant spoke about being calm and sticking to the game plan.

“There's a lot on the line, but end of the day, it's still hooping, Durant said, per ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth. “So in those moments, I try to be as calm as I can and execute the game plan really.”

Furthermore, the two-time NBA Champion also credited the Bulls for being a tough challenge to the Suns.

“It was a fun game man. Chicago presents a tough challenge because they press you all game. They're top five in the league in turning teams over. They've got small guards that can penetrate and shoot.”

Durant delivers in the clutch for the Suns

And that was seen in how the Bulls managed to go toe-to-toe with Phoenix, resulting in the game's outcome being determined in the closing possessions. Unfortunately for Chicago, Kevin Durant was in the zone.

Tied at 113 all with 6.3 seconds left, the ball was inbounded to Jusuf Nurkic at the wing. Durant then managed to create separation from his defender, and Nurkic found him with a bounce pass. Receiving the ball at the top of the key, the two-time Finals MVP immediately took one dribble for a pull-up jumper.

As he rose up two defenders challenged the shot, forcing him to adjust his form mid-air. Still, the ball found the back of the net, causing a frenzy all around the Footprint Center.

DeMar DeRozan had one last chance to win it for the Bulls but missed the attempt at the buzzer.

Durant also added eight assists and six rebounds as part of his 43-point night. The Suns are now on a six-game win streak, which they look to extend against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.