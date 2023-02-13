The dust has now settled after what was truly a mind-blowing NBA trade deadline. Right now, basketball fans have allowed themselves to let the fact that Kevin Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns sink in. Although, the truth is we all won’t be able to really appreciate this landscape-shifting deal until we see KD make his highly-anticipated debut for his new team.

As it turns out, we will all need to wait a little bit longer. The Suns have already made their first assessment of Durant’s injury, and at this point, nothing has changed with regard to his initial timetable. According to Phoenix, they expect their new superstar to be out of action until after the All-Star break.

This does not come as a surprise at all. Even before the trade, the Brooklyn Nets already said that KD will need to spend extended time on the shelf as he rehabs a right MCL sprain. Nevertheless, the Suns had to have their own tests done on Durant, and these have yielded the same results.

Phoenix’s first game after the All-Star break will be on Friday, February 24, when they take on Durant’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. It remains to be seen if KD will be able to make his debut in that matchup, but again, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if the Suns continue to hold him out. You can be sure that Phoenix won’t risk playing Kevin Durant unless he’s fully healthy. They have gone all in on him for this season, and the last thing they want is for him to re-aggravate his knee injury.