As the Phoenix Suns look toward a brighter future following a challenging 2023-24 NBA season, the team's CEO Josh Bartelstein recently dispelled rumors and confirmed star forward Kevin Durant's commitment to the franchise.

In a detailed conversation on the PHNX Suns Podcast, Bartelstein expressed his admiration for Durant and emphasized the ongoing, positive dialogue between the player, his management team, and the Suns' front office. This communication, according to Bartelstein, has fostered a strong bond and shared vision that bodes well for the team's direction.

Durant, a pivotal figure in the NBA, has been the subject of speculation regarding his satisfaction and future with the Suns, especially after the team finished sixth in the Western Conference and faced a quick exit from the playoffs. The Suns were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, sparking discussions about potential changes and Durant's role in them.

Suns CEO reassures that Kevin Durant “loves it” in Phoenix

Josh Bartelstein reflected on his regular interactions with Kevin Durant, expressing genuine excitement about the opportunity to engage with one of the NBA's greatest players:

“So I talk to KD all the time about how his life is, about the Olympics, a lot of time we’re doing FaceTime audios in Easton Paris, and it’s, again, the coolest thing for me, I’m talking to Kevin Durant about basketball. Again, I pinch myself,” Bartelstein shared. His words highlight not only the respect he holds for Durant but also the personal connection they've built, which plays a crucial role in their professional relationship.

As speculation about Durant’s future in Phoenix swirled, Bartelstein addressed these concerns, offering reassurance about Durant's satisfaction with the team:

“But I think everyone's head's in the right place. He loves it here,” Bartelstein continued. “We talk to Rich Kleiman, who’s his partner, all the time about the vision and what we’re building, and everyone’s really happy, and I think we’re gonna have a really really good year.”

Durant's integral role in shaping the Suns' future

The CEO also revealed that Durant is deeply involved in discussions about both on-court and off-court plans, indicating his integral role in shaping the future of the Suns:

“And Kevin's part of all the discussions about the vision for the team, all the stuff we're doing on the court, off the court. So the fact that we have all that dialogue, there's equity built into it. If you do those things, everything else will take care of itself,” explained Bartelstein.

This involvement is significant as Durant approaches the possibility of signing a one-year extension with the Suns, which would secure him a $59.7 million salary for the 2026-27 season when he will be 38. The potential extension is a testament to the Suns' belief in Durant's enduring capabilities and his central role in their pursuit of an NBA championship.

Despite last season's setbacks, Bartelstein's comments underscore a unified front within the Suns' organization, centered around confidence in Durant's leadership and performance. The franchise’s leadership appears committed to leveraging this foundation to propel the Suns back into championship contention.

The CEO assures fans and critics alike that Kevin Durant remains a cornerstone of the Suns' strategy, with both he and the organization aligned in their goals and expectations for success in the coming years.