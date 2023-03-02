Kevin Durant made his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets and he got his first bucket with his new team early in the first quarter. With about two minutes gone by in the game, Durant caught a pass from Chris Paul at the top of the key and drove to the basket for an easy two. The Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the NBA trade deadline in acquiring Durant at the NBA trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets. He had been rehabbing from a knee injury and was just cleared to make his return to the court.

Kevin Durant's first bucket with the Phoenix Suns 🔥pic.twitter.com/3aum7i7efN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant ending up with the Suns came after three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets that ultimately ended in disappointment. Durant and Kyrie Irving were expected to form a lethal duo and help vault the Nets into championship contention. When they added James Harden, that was supposed to be icing on the cake. All three of them have since been traded and the Nets championship aspirations went out the window.

Durant now joins a Suns team eager to get back to the NBA Finals after a humiliating loss in the Western Conference Semifinals last season in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. Durant joins Chris Paul and Devin Booker to form one of the top trios in the NBA. The Suns are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 33-29. Prior to his injury, Durant had been averaging 29.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range.