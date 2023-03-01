The Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns nearly a month ago, but thanks to a lingering knee injury, the superstar hasn’t played for his new team yet. That all changes Wednesday night when the Kevin Durant Suns debut happens vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Ahead of this auspicious occasion, let’s make some bold Kevin Durant predictions.

Heading into the Kevin Durant Suns debut, Phoenix is one of the hotter teams in the NBA, with a 12-5 record in its last 17 games. However, the team is 21st in the league in points per game (112.7), just a tenth of a point ahead of Wednesday’s opponent, the bottom-feeding Hornets.

In Durant, the Suns are getting not just one of the top 15 NBA players of all time but a player still getting the job done, averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season. Still, after only having to share the ball with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn (admittedly no easy task), KD will have to figure out how to fit in with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

Once Durant steps on the court with the Suns, the team automatically becomes one of (if not) the favorites to win the championship this season. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, let’s make some bold Kevin Durant predictions for his debut vs. the Hornets.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. There will be some awkwardness between KD and his teammates

The first bold Kevin Durant prediction for his Suns debut vs. the Hornets is that the team won’t look like the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors right off the bat.

It’s one thing to figure out how to play with another superstar or even two. However, what Durant will have to do, integrating himself into an already cohesive three-man unit like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton have is difficult.

In fact, the 2016-17 Warriors are a good example. Durant is an excellent team player, and he’ll figure out how to fit in quickly like he did with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Oakland. That said, even that marriage got off to a rocky start in game one.

In the opening game of the 2016-17 season, the Warriors go smoked by the San Antonio Spurs 129-100, and none of the future NBA champ’s Big Four had more than 18 points.

The team obviously rebounded, going 50-9 before losing back-to-back games for the first time that season. But the opener wasn’t great.

Now, the Hornets certainly aren’t the Kawhi Leonard-led Spurs of 2016, but the Kevin Durant Suns debut is more about Phoenix than Charlotte. And at times on Wednesday night, it will look a little sloppy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s OK, though, in the beginning.

2. Chris Paul and Kevin Durant will make magic

While things will look rough at times in the Kevin Durant Suns debut against the Hornets, there will also be moments of brilliance.

Durant has never played with a point guard like Chris Paul in the NBA. Paul is the quintessential playmaking point guard, unlike Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, and Kyrie Irving, who (rightly) often looked to create for themselves before others.

The interplay between these two with the Suns should be amazing to watch starting right from the get-go. That’s why the second bold Kevin Durant prediction is that he and Paul will have a couple of plays against the Hornets that get replayed on SportsCenter for days to come.

Also, it’s worth noting that Deandre Ayton will be the best, most athletic traditional center Durant has ever played with. The pick-and-roll possibilities between these two 6-foot-11 wonders should be something to behold as well.

1. Suns 121, Hornets 106

Yes, there will be rough patches during the Kevin Durant Suns debut, but at the end of the day, there will be more good than bad, and the pure talent on the one side of the court will allow Phoenix to cruise to an easy win.

You have to feel a little bad for the Hornets. The team is already in the midst of an ugly 20-43 season, and then they get Durant’s first Suns game two days after losing LaMelo Ball for the season with a broken ankle.

Terry Rozier and company will do their best to ruin KD’s debut, but in the end, the Hornets wouldn’t have enough to beat the Suns without Durant and with Ball. So, with Durant and without Ball, you can put this one in the bank for the Suns.

After this Suns W, that’s when things get truly interesting. Including the Charlotte tilt, Phoenix has 20 games left to play and currently sits in fourth place in the West.

The Denver Nuggets are 10 games up in the loss column, so the No. 1 seed is (basically) out of reach. However, the Sacramento Kings (four games) and Memphis Grizzlies (six games) could be teams the new-look Suns could catch with a big stretch run.