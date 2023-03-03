Kevin Durant has had a contentious relationship with fans, pundits, and media members alike for the past few seasons. This animosity mostly stems from the deafening criticisms over the newest Phoenix Suns star’s legacy after he decided to hitch his wagon onto Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win a ring. And on Wednesday, Durant clapped back against his critics once more, saying that they don’t have to watch him play anyway if all they have to spew is negativity.

It’s unclear what Durant can do to remedy his reputation beyond winning a championship as the bonafide first option. However, one pundit in particular has an idea for how Durant can shift his perspective until that happens.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ Speak, Ric Bucher suggested that Kevin Durant enter himself in a relationship of holy matrimony so he could learn some valuable lessons in picking one’s battles.

“Kevin Durant needs to get married,” Bucher said. “Kevin Durant needs a relationship that teaches him what you have to respond to and what you just let go. And that, for me, is what marriage taught me – what’s really important.”

“Kevin Durant needs to get married.”@RicBucher reacts to Kevin Durant’s comments to his critics pic.twitter.com/E767vEiogd — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) March 2, 2023

Bucher then added that the Suns forward must learn to choose whose voice he listens to and whose opinion he allows to affect his mindset and outlook.

“When you get married or you have a significant other, and when they know you and they talk to you about issues that may exist, I listen to that,” Bucher added. “I’m able to differentiate that from all the other noise that you might get because everybody’s got something to say. If you have any sort of notoriety, any sort of presence, everybody wants to tell you how to do your business.”

The Fox Sports critic also added that if Kevin Durant really believes that he doesn’t need the praise of his pundits, then he would not have responded the way he did during his interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“The problem that I have with KD is, ‘I don’t need credit from y’all’, okay, so why are you even addressing it? Let Chuck say what they want to say. Let Shaq say [what they want to say],” Bucher said.

For Bucher’s sake, it’s not like Kevin Durant did not try to enter a marriage. Back in 2014, Durant and his then-fiancee Monica Wright called things off and parted ways. Some people simply may not be geared for marriage and that doesn’t make anyone any less of a person.