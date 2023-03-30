After a 10-game absence following an unfortunate tumble in pre-game warm-ups back on March 8, Kevin Durant made his return to the Phoenix Suns this past Tuesday. Serving as his first home game out in the desert, the superstar came out a bit lethargic early on in the contest, as he dropped just 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting from the floor through the first half of action.

As time went on, however, the forward wound up finding his sea legs. In the end, he played a pivotal role in the club’s hard-fought 107-100 victory over the recently surging Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following the contest, Durant was seen galloping through the locker room and into the team’s training room whilst gleefully shouting an NSFW message.

“We got through that s—,” Kevin Durant said, as transcribed by Nick Friedell of ESPN.

A slow start turned into a hot finish for the 13-time NBA All-Star. In just 28 minutes played–participated with the stipulation of a minutes restriction–Durant would end his home debut with a solid overall stat line of 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting a highly efficient 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Suns’ win over the Timberwolves marked just the veteran’s fourth game with the organization since making his way over to Phoenix via mid-season blockbuster back on February 9.

Throughout his short-lived tenure thus far, Kevin Durant is sporting per-game averages of 24.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 56.7% shooting from the floor and 52.9% shooting from deep.

The Suns will look to now continue to ride their current three-game winning streak through the remaining six games of the 2022-23 regular season before embarking on what is hoped to be a long and prosperous playoff run.