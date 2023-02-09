The Phoenix Suns are trading for Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, and the whole NBA world is in chaos.

According to reports, the Suns are acquiring Durant in exchange for a package that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks. There will be additional draft compensation heading towards Brooklyn’s way, though it has yet to be specified.

Sure enough, the whole NBA world got rocked by the shocking trade bomb. While there have been reports linking Durant to a move away from Brooklyn, the Nets made it seem they want to convince KD to stay. Clearly, their attempts were futile.

NBA Twitter was flooded with plenty of shocked reactions, though the delight of Suns fans are as clear as day. They now have a Big 3 of Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

“KEVIN DURANT YOU ARE A SUN OH MY GOD,” one fan exclaimed. Another supporter said, “OH MY GOD KEVIN DURANT TO THE SUNS I THINK WE’RE WINNING IT ALL THIS YEARRRRRRRRRR SAD GOODBYE TO CAM MIKAL AND (not)JAE BUT HELLO KEVINNNN.”

A third Phoenix faithful couldn’t hold back their delight and shared a rather NSFW reaction: “HOLY F**KING S**T KEVIN DURANT IS A PHOENIX FUCKING SUN.”

Here are more reactions from all around NBA Twitter:

There’s definitely a ton of excitement surrounding the Suns franchise now, but who can blame the fan base? They got Kevin Freaking Durant! It remains to be seen what other moves Phoenix will make, though it is clear they are eyeing for the championship.