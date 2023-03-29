Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. This comes after reports surfaced that he’s going to return from injury in the said contest.

Durant has missed the Suns’ last 10 games due to an ankle injury. To recall, the superstar forward was supposed to make his home debut for Phoenix last March 8 before he tweaked his ankle during the pregame warmups. He has been sidelined ever since then, though the team has hinted before that he’s bound to return sooner rather than later.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Durant had been given the greenlight to suit up versus the Timberwolves. However, Suns head coach Monty Williams refuted the claims and mentioned nothing has changed in KD’s status and that he’s “just doing a lot more work on the floor.”

Considering the latest reports, it looks more than likely that Kevin Durant features for the Suns in the Timberwolves showdown. While he’s listed as questionable, it appears that Phoenix is just being cautious in case of any setback.

The Suns could really use Durant’s help anyway, especially since they are in danger of missing a Top 4 spot. Heck, they could even find themselves in Play-In contention if they don’t stop their slide. The team has lost six of their last 10 games without Durant, putting them at 40-35 on the season–just one and half game ahead of the seventh-seeded Golden State Warriors,