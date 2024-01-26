The 14-time All-Star reflected a bit on the honors.

The Phoenix Suns haven't quite gotten off to the start they anticipated when they formed a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. They have been playing better as of late though. They've played well enough for fans, media and fellow players to take note of Kevin Durant playing like an All-Star. With the All-Star voting now closed, Durant was named to his 14th All-Star selection and was also named a starter in the Western Conference. He took to social media to convey his thoughts on the honors.

Thanks to the fans, media and most importantly my peers for voting me into my 14th all star game. Can’t wait to lock in and hoop with some of the greatest ever in Indy.. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 26, 2024

This season, Kevin Durant has played in 37 games for the Suns. He's been averaging 29.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 52.9 percent shooting from the field, 45.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Kevin Durant has been named an All-Star for all but three of his 17 seasons in the NBA with one of those seasons being the 2019-2020 season that he was sidelined due to injury. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant has become one of the league's most prolific scorers. He's in his first full season with the Suns after arriving at the NBA Trade Deadline last season.

The Suns are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now having won seven consecutive games. They're currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings and only three games back of the fourth place Los Angeles Clippers It's been a remarkable turnaround for a team that was in a play-in spot not too long ago.