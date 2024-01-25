Fans are not letting letting Luka Doncic get away easy after Devin Booker's outburst.

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in a precarious situation against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. The Suns were down by double-digits, but Devin Booker came alive in the second half to defeat Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Now, fans are letting the Dallas superstar hear it on social media.

Fans show no mercy towards Luka Doncic and the Mavs after their collapse to the Suns

The Suns had a slow start to the game, and Luka Doncic took full advantage of it. Doncic caught fire and hit several contested shots. However, Phoenix blazed back off the offensive leadership of Devin Booker. The superstar guard scored 30 points on 86% shooting in the second half, per ESPN.

Thus, fans on social media are making fun of Luka Doncic and Dallas' late collapse:

LUKA gotta back up the talk! — Austin (@YoArmstrong) January 25, 2024

“Who’s your daddy now, daddy?” – Book to Luka probably — JBond 🍌 (@jbondwagon) January 25, 2024

BRUTAL end to a rivalry pic.twitter.com/xF7Q96syBf — Thomas 🏀 (@ThomasBuckets78) January 25, 2024

Doncic and Booker have created one of the most intense rivalries in the NBA. The two faced off the in 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, where the Mavs stunned the Suns with a dominant Game 7 performance. Nevertheless, Booker got the last laugh on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old ended the night with 46 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He is averaging an earnest 26.2 points and 7.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant finished the game with a near triple-double, notching 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

The star paring also had help from Bradley Beal, who poured in 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Phoenix's “big three” seems to be finding their groove at the midpoint of the 2023-24 season.

As the the Suns march toward the Western Conference Playoffs, it will be interesting to see if they face off against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in another heated matchup.