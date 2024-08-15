The complete NBA schedule was announced on Thursday. A number of notable games were revealed, including one that will excite fans of Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will reportedly play a game on February 20 at the University of Texas, which is where Durant attended college.

It will be a special moment for the Suns superstar. The Spurs will likely have plenty of fans in attendance given the location of the game, but KD will surely have no shortage of supporters as well.

Kevin Durant's college basketball career

Durant played just one season for Texas basketball. That is not surprising given how well he performed. It was clear that Durant was ready for the NBA.

During the 2006-07 college basketball season, Durant averaged 25.8 points per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. Durant added 11.1 rebounds per outing.

Texas played well during the season as KD led the way. They earned the No. 4 seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. Texas was upset in the second round, however.

Nevertheless, Durant enjoyed a terrific, albeit brief college basketball career. He was ultimately selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Durant has since become one of the greatest NBA players of all-time.

Now Durant is reportedly happy playing with Suns and looking to lead them to a championship.

Suns-Spurs clash

The Suns and Spurs head-to-head matchup will be an interesting one. There will be a number of veteran stars featured in the game such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Paul, who previously played for the Suns, will battle his former team as he joined the Spurs this offseason.

However, there will also be a second-year superstar in this contest. Victor Wembanyama will try to lead San Antonio to a win over Durant at his alma mater.

“Clearly this is my personal childhood favorite,” Wembanyama said recently while speaking in French, via M6 Info. “He (Durant) became my favorite player… I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps only steal one or two of his secret techniques.”

Wembanyama clearly looks up to Durant. They feature fairly similar games. Wembanyama obviously has a height advantage, but Durant and Wembanyama are both tall players who can score from anywhere on the floor. Additionally, Durant and Wembanyama have better handles than many players who are their sizes.

As for the game itself, it will be intriguing to see where the Spurs are in the standings. San Antonio struggled for the most part in 2023-24 as they continued to rebuild. The Spurs could take a step in a promising direction this year. Perhaps they will even make a run at a play-in game.

If so, this Suns-Spurs clash may be especially competitive. The Suns expect to compete at a high level once again, but a Spurs upset remains a possibility. Either way, Kevin Durant's homecoming to the University of Texas is going to be one of the highlights of the 2024-25 regular season.