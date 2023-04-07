A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took a lot of stick for his take on the league’s new 65-game rule. Starting next year, players will have to play at least 65 games in the season in order to qualify for both the All-NBA teams and the individual year-end awards. Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has definitely caught wind of this controversial rule change, and at this point, it seems that KD’s already revealed which side of the fence he’s sitting on here.

Durant came across a tweet about how dominant he has been this season in terms of his numbers. The tweet did point out that Durant has just played a total of 47 games this year between the Suns and the Brooklyn Nets, and apparently, KD saw this as the perfect opportunity to throw shade at the NBA’s new rule:

Don’t count. Didn’t play 65 games https://t.co/slaYSpBrpj — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 7, 2023

For what it’s worth, Draymond Green argued that this new rule will result in “bums” getting voted into the All-NBA squads. Kevin Durant hasn’t exactly come out with a similar statement, but there’s no denying that there’s a bit of mockery in his sarcastic message here.

We all know that Durant is far from the most robust player out there, and this man has had his fair share of injuries through the years. Apart from sitting out an entire year for the Warriors a few seasons ago, it is also worth noting that Durant has only eclipsed the 65-game mark three times in the last nine seasons. Moreover, the most games he’s played in the last four years was 55 during the 2021-22 season with the Nets.

I’m pretty sure that if you ask KD directly, he’s probably going to have some not-so-nice things to say about this new rule.