Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green came out with a hot take on the NBA’s new 65-game rule for the annual end-of-the-season awards. That is, that players will have to play at least 65 games in order to qualify for the All-NBA team as well as for the individual awards. Green said that while he appreciates the objective of this rule-change, the problem he sees with this is that “bums” will end up getting voted into the All-NBA teams.

Unsurprisingly, The Warrios vet’s polarizing take has earned more than a few negative comments on the mean streets of Twitter:

interesting.. – Draymond views many of his colleagues as “bums” ? – he thinks the rule change won’t make star players want to play more to be eligible for all-NBA ? https://t.co/To2RIdrHsJ — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) April 5, 2023

Draymond calling other players bums. I can’t believe what I’m hearing — . (@SUSHIBLOODLIVES) April 5, 2023

Pretty crazy that Draymond will talk about bums winning awards when he's on record saying that today's players are the best that NBA players have ever been. https://t.co/pIgoRNeXj3 — Neon Boudeaux (@Carnage45__) April 5, 2023

I’d like Draymond to list these players he considers “bums” because you know..NBA is a “brotherhood”…im sure they’ll take it well. — Leo (@_LeoLevels) April 5, 2023

At this point, it’s safe to say that more than a few folks out there don’t necessarily agree with the Warriors star’s opinion. In fact, they’re pretty much ripping Dryamond apart for his unsavory comments toward his NBA “brothers.”

To be fair, Draymond Green does have bit of a point here. It’s very much possible that deserving players are ousted from the All-NBA squad or robbed of their individual year-end award just because they missed more than 17 games on the season due to injury. Then again, it is clear that the general public is calling Green out for labeling other NBA players as “bums.” After all, you’re still a pretty good player if you’re in contention for a spot on the All-NBA team or even more significantly, as a forerunner for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Draymond Green has had his fair share of hot takes in the past, but this one is out there for sure.