This is what everyone’s been waiting for. After the Brooklyn Nets were torn apart at the trade deadline, fans have been waiting to see the next game between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That will now be happening on Sunday, as Durant and the Phoenix Suns travel to Dallas to facing Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. How does Durant feel about this game? Well, here’s what he has to say, per ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

“Just another game,” Suns star Kevin Durant said after Friday’s 125-104 victory against the Chicago Bulls. “I understand the entertainment aspect and a lot of people on the outside got the game circled on their calendar, but for both teams, just regularly scheduled programming. Getting back to work and seeing how you can get better as a unit.”

This response is pretty on-brand for Durant, who doesn’t seem to care about drama and the like. The Suns star has gone on record multiple times to say that he simply prefers playing basketball, and nothing else. It makes sense for him not to put too much into what essentially is just another regular season game that happens to be against his former teammate.

The Suns traded for Kevin Durant right after Kyrie Irving’s stunning trade request during the mid-season deadline. Phoenix paid a hefty price for the former MVP, but it’s already paying dividends: they are 2-0 with KD in tow. They are looking like potential contenders for the title this year. As for the Mavs, they started off on the wrong foot (losing games in stunning fashion), but seem to have gotten over the hump for now. Their last game saw the Luka-Kyrie duo wreck havoc on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns-Mavs game is going to be must-watch TV even if you ignore the obvious KD-Kyrie storyline. These are two teams with a ton of scoring between them. There’s also the added rivalry between these two teams: their playoff series last year saw the tempers of both teams flare up at various points. We’ll see if Phoenix can get revenge on the team that eliminated them from postseason contention last year.