Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia purchased the team for $4 billion in December. Now, the team's valuation could shoot up more.

Ishbia has fielded interest from United States and international investors for a minority investment, according to Front Office Sports. A transaction could value the team over $4 billion.

Ishbia would not be the first owner to welcome a minority stake of late. The Washington Wizards in June received investment from Qatar Investment Authority, which paid about $200 million to purchase a five percent stake in parent company Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in August. Charlotte has since welcomed majority partners J. Cole and country music star Eric Church, among others.

According to Front Office Sports, a 10 percent minority stake for the Golden State Warriors is for sale at a price tag of $700 million, valuing the team at $7 billion.

Ishbia has done big things for Phoenix since he became owner. Focused on values of fan experience, culture, community and winning, Ishbia created the best big three in the NBA after he traded for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair with Devin Booker. The Suns also hired former NBA champion Frank Vogel as coach and retained associate head coach Kevin Young, who they made the highest-paid assistant in the NBA.

The Suns also announced a new TV rights deal with Gray Television, Inc., which moved the Suns away from regional Bally Sports Arizona that was available for cable subscribers. Under Gray Television, which owns Arizona's Family, Phoenix has games available to 2.8 million fans in Arizona.

Ishbia most recently announced he will be investing into a $100 million-plus headquarters for the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury just three blocks away from their home arena, the Footprint Center. This will also include an exclusive practice court for the Mercury.