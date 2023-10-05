The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are making one of their core values shine through a 123,000-square-foot-development for a new team member business headquarters and dedicated “state-of-the-art” practice facility for the Mercury, the teams announced in a press release Thursday.

The facility will be three blocks from Footprint Center on Lincoln Street within Phoenix's Warehouse District and be finished spring 2024, according to a story from AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin. Transwestern's Sports & Entertainment Advisory Group led the real estate transaction and is assisting in the design, construction and fit-out process, according to the release.

“We are working every day to make the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a world-class organization on and off the floor,” majority owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

“You create great culture by investing in people. A basketball franchise is so much more than a normal business, it is a catalyst for change. I am so excited to be making an investment that builds our vision for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to continue investing in our players, team members, fans and community.”

Per Rankin's story, Ishbia is financing the campus, which is a $100-plus million investment and will not require taxpayer's money.

“This is an investment in the community,” Ishbia told Rankin.

The Suns and Mercury currently share the Verizon 5G Performance Center, which has offices upstairs with two full-length practice courts.

The Mercury's new practice facility, according to the release sent by the Suns and Mercury, will include 24/7 access for coaches and players, two practice courts with 10 baskets and amenities including hot and cold pools, underwater treadmills, a player and family lounge, a film room and “an expansive locker room with state-of-the-art-technology.” It will also included a dedicated kitchen and chef.

“World-class amenities and resources will include indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an indoor arcade, a pickleball court and putting green, a workout facility and a showcase kitchen stocked with complimentary beverages and healthy snacks for team members, among other amenities,” the statement read. “Future home to hundreds of employees the headquarters will also include a Suns and Mercury team shop and a visual presentation of the Suns and Mercury's Ring of Honor.”

Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein also commented on the facility in Rankin's story.

“It's going to be the best of the best,” he said.

Since he became majority owner in February, Ishbia has outlined four pillars he wants to lead the Suns and Mercury by: community, fan experience, culture and winning.

The Suns this offseason prioritized winning and traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to pair with superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Ishbia also appeased Suns and Mercury fans with a new TV rights deal with Arizona's Family 3TV, which will make 70 locally-broadcasted games more available for fans in Arizona.

The Suns on Wednesday announced their direct-to-consumer streaming service called Suns Live, which can be purchased at live.suns.com.