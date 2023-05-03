Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Phoenix Suns trail the Denver Nuggets 2-0 in their NBA Playoffs series. Chris Paul is dealing with a groin injury for Phoenix, and his timetable is unclear. Suns head coach Monty Williams provided a fairly positive update on the veteran point guard ahead of Game 3, per Duane Rankin.

“I’m optimistic just because I believe in a number of things,” Williams said. “Medical staff, Chris fights his tail off to get back. We just have to wait and see.”

Chris Paul is considered day-to-day. Williams mentioned that his injury could have been worse, and the Suns’ head coach didn’t rule out a CP3 return at some point in this series.

The Suns’ offense relies on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Both players have continued to perform well, but Phoenix still only scored 87 points in their Game 2 loss versus Denver. Deandre Ayton and the rest of the starting rotation contributed as well, but the Suns received all of four points from their bench. Although Chris Paul isn’t the same player he once was, he’s still a vital piece to the puzzle for Phoenix.

Paul’s playmaking ability leads to easier scoring opportunities for players on the team. It also allows Booker and Durant to have an easier time reaching the basket, as teams have to prepare for a Paul dime at any given moment.

The Suns are certainly hoping for the best with their star point guard. Monty Williams and Phoenix will remain optimistic, but Paul’s return remains uncertain for now. We will provide updates on his status as they are made available.