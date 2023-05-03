The Phoenix Suns are going to have to rally from an 0-2 series deficit in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets without their star point guard, Chris Paul.

Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week following the results of an MRI on a left groin injury he suffered in Game 2 Monday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania also said the Suns are preparing to be without Paul for Games 3, 4 and 5 if the series goes that long.

Paul’s injury is huge for the Suns. Phoenix only has one point guard behind him, Cameron Payne, and he recently returned from a lower back injury.

Payne could start at point guard for the Suns. The team may also use shooting guard Devin Booker at the position.

This is a major loss for Phoenix, which needs all of its star power to beat the Nuggets. Denver appears to be a more complete team through two games in this series.

Here are three things the Suns will need to replace from Paul to win this series.

Star power and experience

Chris Paul has been essential to the Suns’ success in the last three seasons. He helped lead them to the NBA Finals in 2021 and then a franchise-best 64 wins last season.

Paul, who is 37 years old, might not be the same player he was, but he still can provide playmaking. Paul ranks second in the playoffs with 52 assists (7.4 per game). He trails only Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

The Suns’ point guard is also one of their best mid-range shooters, an important skill since the Nuggets play in drop pick-and-roll coverage, which encourages mid-range shots for playmakers.

The Suns are +6.2 with Paul on the floor in these playoffs. He had the best plus/minus in Game 2 (+8) of any Suns player.

Things could be different in this series if Paul was not injured. Now, the Suns will have to try and extend it without him.

Mid-range shooting

Chris Paul averaged 25.5 points per game against the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals two years ago, a series the Suns swept.

He and Booker, who averaged 25.3 points per game in the series, took advantage of Denver’s defensive coverages, hunting for mid-range shots and switches on to forward Michael Porter Jr. Now, the Suns do not have Paul, a reliable threat in the mid-range.

Thankfully for the Suns, they have forward Kevin Durant, who can be another facilitator and bring the ball up the floor. Phoenix will have to use Durant and Booker while managing the team’s bench.

Payne is a different player than Paul. He can score with pace, which is something the Suns could benefit from against Denver’s effective offense.

Suns coach Monty Williams has said his team’s best offense is when it gets defensive stops and runs in transition. They need to do as much of that as possible to make up for Paul’s absence and to not expose their weaknesses in the half-court.

Trust from Monty Williams

Williams’ first season as a head coach was with the New Orleans Hornets in 2010-11. He coached Paul, who played his last season with the team that year.

Williams has a deep level of trust with Paul. They hugged after the Suns clinched the Western Conference title two years ago. Paul has said he has had important conversations with Williams beyond a basketball setting.

The Suns will not have their playmaker, but they will also not have their leader. Booker may have to step up in that regard, along with Durant, who may have to prove he can win a championship without the help of Stephen Curry and the dynamic Golden State Warriors’ teams he played for.

Can Phoenix get enough out of its two stars? That remains to be seen.

For now, the Suns have to win two games with Paul out.