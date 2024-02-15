The Suns are not pleased with the Drew Eubanks-Isaiah Stewart altercation.

The Phoenix Suns are amid a tense cross-conference matchup against the Detroit Pistons. However, madness ensued before the start of the game. Isaiah Stewart reportedly punched Drew Eubanks in the Footprint center's tunnels. Now, Phoenix has released a blunt statement on the matter.

The Suns do not condone Isaiah Stewart's actions toward Drew Eubanks

Phoenix provided an elaborate statement on the interaction between Eubanks and Stewart on Wednesday night:

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA,” a Phoenix spokesperson told The Athletic.

Hopefully, Eubanks did not suffer any injuries from the altercation. It is not clear what prompted Stewart to engage the Suns forward before the game. Nevertheless, it looks like the appropriate parties will due their diligence to resolve the issue.

The Suns entered the Pistons game after a close 130-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13th. Of course, Phoenix is relying on Kevin Durant for a spark against a hungry Detroit team.

Durant is doing nearly everything on the court for the Suns at the midpoint of the NBA season. The 35-year-old averages 28.3 points to go with a team-high 1.3 blocks per game. He notched 28 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday night versus the Kings.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are led by Cade Cunningham, who averages 22.1 points and 7.4 assists per contest. His team hopes to snap a two-game losing streak.

All in all, the Suns look to maintain momentum despite the shocking Drew Eubanks-Isaiah Stewart incident.