The internet reacts to Isaiah Stewart-Drew Eubank altercation.

Not many people woke up Wednesday expecting Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks to grab headlines, but that's exactly what happened prior to Wednesday night's meeting between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. The two reportedly had an altercation in the back tunnel of the arena, with Stewart said to have thrown a punch that landed in the face of Eubanks.

It did not take long before the internet got all over that news of the Pistons and Suns big men going at it.

“Draymond the most influential player in NBA history,” commented @BrickMuse on X.

i think eubanks was talking crazy & that's when stewart said fuck it… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FocdR4QbQw — Chickennuggetking 586 (@cassjizzle2) February 15, 2024

“Dray wanted no part of Isaiah Stewart. I can’t imagine what got into Drew Eubanks,” said @NBABeau.

“Isaiah Stewart's two biggest career highlights are charging LeBron and punching Drew Eubanks, real ball is back,” quipped @YucciMane.

Isaiah Stewart seeing Drew Eubanks in the hallway: pic.twitter.com/IZVAECWMsj — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 15, 2024

“Imagine Eubanks stretching in the tunnels and all of a sudden gets his face rocked out of nowhere dawg Stewart is unhinged,” posted @adryanashton about the scuffle before the Pistons-Suns game.

When Isaiah Stewart hears Drew Eubanks say he punches soft. https://t.co/1iA8mCay2X pic.twitter.com/Ddu67R962W — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) February 15, 2024

While it is not clear at the time of this writing what exactly sparked the incident, it could be one that had been brewing for a long time. The Pistons and the Suns last met in November in a game that saw Stewart and Eubanks seemingly talking trash at each other. For what it's worth, the Suns won that game, 120-106, with Eubanks scoring eight points and adding three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 18 minutes of action off the bench, while Stewart had eight points to go with two rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes of floor duty.

The Wednesday game between Detroit and Phoenix is the last scheduled meeting of the two teams this 2023-24 NBA regular season.