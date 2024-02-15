Drew Eubanks calls out Isaiah Stewart's 'soft punch.'

A Phoenix Suns big man has once again gotten punched this season. After the unfortunate incident with Jusuf Nurkic and Draymond Green, Drew Eubanks became the next person on the receiving end of a flying fist. He apparently got into with Isaiah Stewart before his squad even got on the court to face the Detroit Pistons. It left a lingering question in the minds of fans: why? A tight-lipped answer was given by the Suns center, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

“Words were said, I got sucker punched, and security intervened,” Drew Eubanks said about the incident.

The altercation with the Suns bench player was not the first time Isaiah Stewart wreaked havoc in the league. Back in 2021, LeBron James got under his skin when he went up against the Los Angeles Lakers. He rushed to reach James like a running back with multiple people holding him back after he got a bloody scar on his face.

A recent incident last year also saw Stewart push Patrick Beverley straight into the ground in the middle of a game. The Pistons hothead then got ejected and had to face consequences from the league on both occasions. However, Eubanks was not at all bothered by the incident. The Suns big man even lashed back at the hits thrown at him before the game started.

“Nah, I'm straight. Soft punch,” he declared.

Adam Silver and the league are going to investigate the events that unfolded at Footprint Center. It is likely that another suspension will be given to Stewart. The concern could how punitive the measures will be because he has repeated the offense and lets his hothead keep getting the best of him.

Eubanks' first season with the Suns

Before the sucker punch connected to Eubanks' mouth, he was having a serviceable season while backing up Jusuf Nurkic. Under Frank Vogel's system, he is given 16 minutes to show out per contest. This yields the Suns some great production as he puts up 5.6 points while knocking down shots at a 63.7% field goal clip. His 4.2 rebounds also contribute greatly as the Suns battle for possessions in their games.