The Phoenix Suns' new Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal looks really, really good on paper. However, it's not without any issue.

By acquiring Beal, the Suns put themselves in a difficult financial situation. On their Big 3 alone, they have $129.1 million of their 2023-24 salary committed to them. For good measure, the salary cap is at $134 million.

And those numbers still doesn't include Deandre Ayton, who is due $32.4 million in the upcoming season. That means the four players are set to eat $161.5 million of the team's salary. That is already so close to the luxury tax threshold of $165 million.

The Suns Big 3's salary for 2023-24… Bradley Beal: $46,741,590

Devin Booker: $36,016,200

Kevin Durant: $46,407,433

𝗧𝗢𝗧𝗔𝗟: $𝟭𝟮𝟵,𝟭𝟲𝟱,𝟮𝟮𝟯 Meanwhile, these teams' total cap for next season thus far… Rockets: $86,037,775

Thunder: $105,700,595

Pacers: $121,197,156 pic.twitter.com/Qe6TQXviio — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns are most certainly going over the luxury tax, and they will have also to consider the second luxury tax apron. Teams who go beyond $17.5 million above the luxury threshold are facing severe consequences, including the loss of the mid-level exception, inability to sign buyout players, getting banned on including cash as part of trades, as well as less flexibility in moving picks, among many others, per AZ Central.

Phoenix still have to fill its roster that is severely lacking in depth, and if they want to be a title contender, they know very well that their Big 3 can't do it alone. With their current financial situation, however, it will be hard for them to even sign players who can make a huge impact on the team.

They can trade Deandre Ayton, sure, but the big man's value is actually at an all-time low and they might not even get enough starting quality players in return for him.

It has yet to be seen how the Suns will navigate the situation, though it's definitely something to keep an eye on.