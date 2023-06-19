The Washington Wizards have not officially green-lighted Bradley Beal's blockbuster trade deal with the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards are reportedly still trying to expand the transaction to a three-team deal as they look to reroute Chris Paul to a different team. Nevertheless, there's no denying that this massive trade is already sending all sorts of shockwaves throughout the NBA.

One player who is expected to be significantly impacted by this trade is Suns big man Deandre Ayton — at least according to the mean streets of Twitter. So much so, that the fans on social media are already calling for the 24-year-old's head:

The Suns now only have four players under guaranteed contracts: Kevin Durant

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Deandre Ayton $161.5M total for those four and not much flexibility to make more changes. The big question: Does Ayton get moved? I’d bring back free agents TJ Warren, Josh… https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 18, 2023

The have to move Ayton for multiple players now, question is, who wants Ayton? — Ty Hartwell (@tyhartwell__) June 18, 2023

Seems like they have no choice if they want to actually field(floor? court?) a team. They need something like a 3 for 1 out of an Ayton trade, with one of them being a Big. — John Kobbeman (@John_Kobbeman) June 18, 2023

flip ayton for turner and hield — siv 🥤 (@siv773) June 18, 2023

Ayton has to be getting moved in the next day or so. Their depth is going to be non-existent otherwise and their culture seems like it could use a break from him too. — Drew (@reirracwerd) June 18, 2023

Ayton getting traded to the Mavs for Hardaway, Bullock and McGee. — Von Baylor (@von_baylor) June 18, 2023

Send Ayton to @OrlandoMagic for their pick and Cole Anthony — Teach Me (@9mars5) June 18, 2023

The keyboard warriors presented a couple of trade ideas for the Suns wherein they could potentially get some value out of Ayton. To be perfectly honest, some of the trade proposals don't make much sense, but the point is, the general majority of fans believe that Beal's arrival should officially mark the end of Deandre Ayton's time in Phoenix.

For what it's worth, Ayton is still under contract through 2026. He is set to pocket over $100 million over the course of the next three seasons. He has a gargantuan deal, and it won't be easy finding a trade partner that will be willing to take on his massive contract. Then again, the Suns pulled off a massive steal in the Bradley Beal deal — or at least this is what most folks believe — so it's very much possible that they strike gold with an Ayton trade as well.