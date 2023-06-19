The Washington Wizards have not officially green-lighted Bradley Beal's blockbuster trade deal with the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards are reportedly still trying to expand the transaction to a three-team deal as they look to reroute Chris Paul to a different team. Nevertheless, there's no denying that this massive trade is already sending all sorts of shockwaves throughout the NBA.

One player who is expected to be significantly impacted by this trade is Suns big man Deandre Ayton — at least according to the mean streets of Twitter. So much so, that the fans on social media are already calling for the 24-year-old's head:

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The keyboard warriors presented a couple of trade ideas for the Suns wherein they could potentially get some value out of Ayton. To be perfectly honest, some of the trade proposals don't make much sense, but the point is, the general majority of fans believe that Beal's arrival should officially mark the end of Deandre Ayton's time in Phoenix.

For what it's worth, Ayton is still under contract through 2026. He is set to pocket over $100 million over the course of the next three seasons. He has a gargantuan deal, and it won't be easy finding a trade partner that will be willing to take on his massive contract. Then again, the Suns pulled off a massive steal in the Bradley Beal deal — or at least this is what most folks believe — so it's very much possible that they strike gold with an Ayton trade as well.