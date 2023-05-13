ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Phoenix Suns saw their dreams dashed in unceremonious fashion, getting blown out on their own home floor in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets.

They cashed in all their chips to acquire Kevin Durant via trade midway through the season. That proved to not be enough as injuries and a weak supporting cast afflicted the Suns in the West Semis.

Changes were bound to come the moment the buzzer sounded. The Suns brass appears to not be wasting any time in reconfiguring their organizational makeup, as reported by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes:

In what could be start of many changes for Phoenix Suns, the team dismissed a front office executive and two scouts today, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Making tweaks to your front office isn’t out of the ordinary. Doing it just a day after the season ended feels like a sign of the Suns’ sense of urgency to revamp internally.

At this point, anyone not named Devin Booker or Kevin Durant appears to be a potential victim of the chopping block. Chris Paul trade rumors have already run rampant after another injury-plagued season. Deandre Ayton isn’t likely to be kept out of any trade talks either.

Suns head coach Monty Williams or even team president James Jones could be feeling their seats get hotter. It’s not far-fetched to imagine new team owner Mat Ishbia wanting to replace the old guard with candidates of his own choosing.

Phoenix isn’t going to sit idly this offseason. The changes have already begun.