Angel Reese might be trading the court for a TV set.

The Chicago Sky star revealed that she's been watching Hunting Wives on Netflix, which got a response from the executive producer and showrunner of the series, Rebecca Cutter.

“Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch,” Reese wrote on X.

“I am DEAD on the floor!!! thank you for watching our lil ol show @Reese10Angel!!!,” Cutter reposted Reese's X post.

That's when Reese shot her shot: “Just let me know if you need me for season 2.”

Has Angel Reese been on a show before?

While Reese hasn't been on a scripted TV show or film yet, she has appeared in music videos such as NLE Choppa's “Champions” and Latto's visual “Put It on Da Floor Again” with Cardi B.

The show hit the streamer last month and is based on the bestselling novel of the same name. “The Hunting Wives follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite — maybe too close — and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder,” the Netflix description reads.

The show stars:

Malin Åkerman (Dollface) as Margo

Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) as Sophie

Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire) as Jed

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Starr

Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick) as Callie

Katie Lowes (Scandal) as Jill

Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter) as Graham

Will there be a season 2 of The Hunting Wives?

Right now, it's unclear if there will be a second season of The Hunting Wives despite its popularity. Deadline reports that The Hunting Wives was No. 3 for the week of July 21 when the show premiered and it garnered 5.2 million views during the first seven days.

Akerman, who plays the main character Margo in the series, revealed that she is more than open to an additional season.

“Not only to see it all play out, but when you get to go back to a show over and over again, it's like going to summer camp and seeing the people that you love the most,” she shared. “That's what this show feels like. I loved everyone on the cast and crew.”

“If we get a second season, I'll be so, so happy,” she added.

All eight episode of The Hunting Wives is available on Netflix.